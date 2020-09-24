Condom recycling operation raided in Vietnam

In this image from a video report by VTV, allegedly used condoms are being are being packed for sale in Binh Duong province, Vietnam on Sept. 10, 2020. Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale. (VTV via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam – Police seized more than 320,000 used condoms that had been prepared for illegal resale at a Vietnamese factory near Ho Chi Minh City after a raid Saturday.

State news broadcaster VTV reports that a woman believed to be the owner of the Binh Duong province factory was arrested.

VTV footage of the bust showed large bags of the pre-owned prophylactics that reportedly weighed a combined 794 pounds.

Workers at the factory allegedly washed the condoms and reshaped them to be sold again. The owner admitted she received a regular supply of the used condoms from an unidentified man, according to Tuoi Tre News, the state-run newspaper.

All of the condoms weren’t yet labeled or packaged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

