Conecuh Sausage named official smoked sausage of The Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (July 1, 2019) – Conecuh Sausage will be the “Official Smoked Sausage” of the Alabama Crimson Tide starting this fall as announced by Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, the multimedia rights holder for the University of Alabama Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Concurrent with the 2019-20 athletics season, Conecuh Sausage will be the exclusive smoked sausage marketed by the Crimson Tide Sports Network. As part of the relationship, the Alabama Football pre-game tailgate show will be entitled The Conecuh Sausage Crimson Tide Tailgate Party. The brand also will receive exposure at University of Alabama athletic facilities, and Conecuh Sausage will be served as a concessions menu item at Bryant-Denny Stadium and other on-campus sports venues during the collegiate athletics season.

“We’re excited about reaching more Crimson Tide fans with Conecuh Sausage, and we are pleased to be working with Athletics and Crimson Tide Sports Marketing,” said John Sessions, owner/operator of Conecuh Sausage Company in Evergreen, Alabama. “We look forward to a successful partnership and can’t wait to get started with Alabama football.”

“It’ll be great to kick off the relationship with Conecuh Sausage next season, and we look forward to adding Conecuh’s high quality, Alabama-made smoked sausage as one of our valued partners,” said Learfield IMG College Vice President and Crimson Tide Sports Marketing General Manager Jim Carabin.

About Crimson Tide Sports Marketing

Crimson Tide Sports Marketing (CTSM) is the local Learfield IMG College team which offers businesses marketing and media opportunities with Alabama including radio, television, print, Internet, merchandise, game promotions, sponsorships, concessions, signage and endorsements.

About Conecuh Sausage

Conecuh Sausage Company is a family owned and operated business which began in 1947 in Evergreen, Alabama. For over 70 years, Conecuh Sausage has been committed to producing the finest hickory smoked sausage in the world from Conecuh County in South Alabama. Conecuh’s tradition of selecting only the highest quality meats, preparing them with a patented blend of seasonings and smoking them over a pure hickory fire continues today. The result is the unmistakable Conecuh flavor that keeps sausage lovers coming back time and time again. For more information about Conecuh Sausage visit them online at www.conecuhsausage.com