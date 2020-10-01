Congressional Black Caucus PAC Endorses Jon Ossoff for U.S. Senate

Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff begins the month of October by picking up an endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus in his race against Republican Senator David Perdue.

The powerful PAC’s goals include increasing the number of African Americans in the U.S. Congress, supporting non-Black candidates that champion the interests of African Americans, and promoting African American participation in the political process.

Ossoff previously worked for two members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the late Congressman John Lewis and Congressman Hank Johnson.

CBC PAC Executive Director Yolonda Addison issued the following statement on the endorsement of Ossoff.

“Jon Ossoff is committed to ensuring that every Georgian has access to health care, that our economy works for everyone and that we are able to root out corruption,” Addison said. “Congressional Black Caucus PAC is proud to endorse him for the U.S. Senate in Georgia. We look forward to welcoming him in the Senate so that he can vote to ensure every American has health care, pass a new Civil Rights Act and Voting Right Act, and put working families and small businesses first.”

Ossoff, an investigative reporter by trade, issued this reaction to the key endorsement:

“I’ve been honored to work closely with the Congressional Black Caucus and its members throughout my career, and I’m honored by the CBC PAC’s support,” said Ossoff. “I will work tirelessly in the Senate to expand economic opportunity, health, and education for Georgia’s Black community — and I look forward to working alongside the Congressional Black Caucus to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation to make equal justice, equal protection, and equal representation real for every citizen.”