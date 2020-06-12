Congressman Sanford Bishop says it’s likely that Confederate general’s name will come off Fort Benning

A movement is sweeping across the Army to rename 10 posts that carry the names of Confederate generals.

One of those is Fort Benning — named for Henry Lewis Benning, a 19th century Columbus lawyer, soldier and slave owner.

Congressman Sanford Bishop told News 3 Friday afternoon he thinks it’s a matter of time before there are new names on Army posts like Benning, Bragg, Polk, Hood and Gordon.

The pressure is mounting to change the names of Army posts that carry the names of Confederate generals.

Henry L. Benning’s name has been first on the camp then the post just outside of Columbus for more than 100 years.

But there is a problem with that, Bishop said: “A have a kid who will get a smartphone and he will be stationed at Fort Benning and he’ll Google Gen. Benning.”

What that online search will reveal is Benning was a Columbus attorney turned military commander. He fought at Bull Run, Antietam and Gettysburg.

And he was fighting for slavery. He made that clear in an 1861 speech in Virginia.

“We will be completely exterminated, and the land will be left in the possession of the blacks, and then it will go back to a wilderness and become another Africa.” — Henry L. Benning, February 18, 1861.

Laura Walker is a Columbus resident and retired military spouse. She has lived on and around Fort Benning for decades.

“We have young — and old soldiers on these posts,” she said. “And they know what Benning represents.”

It’s not just black soldiers. Former Fort Benning commander retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton took to Twitter this week with a video saying the name needs to be changed. Eaton calls Benning a traitor, racist, and below-average soldier.

Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton/former Fort Benning commander

“Today, I am happy to report that Fort Benning is commanded by Maj. Gen. Gary Brito, great soldier, great leader and a black officer. I wonder what he thinks?”

Fort Benning Public Affairs issued the following statement on Friday.

“Fort Benning supports our Army senior leaders’ decision to be part of this national conversation. Because details are pending, we defer any comment to Army Materiel Command Public Affairs.”

This week U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper indicated they were open to the possibility of removing the name of Benning and the others. President Trump was opposed tweeting his administration “will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”

“I am very supportive of the discussion. I think in all likelihood it will happen,” Bishop said. “… Not only are people now standing up for economic justice, criminal justice, healthcare justice, but they are also recognizing that cultural justice is just as important.”

Bishop tells News 3 that he believes the names can be changed by the Pentagon without an act of Congress.

Walker says the time has come.

Laura Walker/Columbus resident, retired military spouse

“I know it’s going to anger people and I know it’s going to anger some of my friends. But the fact is that symbols matter.”

.