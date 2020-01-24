Congressman Sanford Bishop tells veterans in a CAVHCS town hall the new VA clinic may open in 2022

Dozens of folks turned out at Thursday night’s town hall meeting to quiz officials with the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System. A question on everyone’s mind was whether the new VA Clinic is still on track to open in Columbus.

“It’s my understanding that contract was canceled. There were some new regularities, they have reletted and they now have a new awardee and that notification will be made momentarily,” Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop said.

Congressman Sanford Bishop read a letter he received from the Department of Veterans Affairs..

“The lease has been authorized for the new community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus, Georgia.”

Amir Farooqi with Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System says this will bring more health care services to the Chattahoochee Valley.

“There’s again a huge demand. There are a lot of veterans who will benefit from this. It’s 55,000 square feet which is a major expansion over the clinic we currently have. So, we think this is going to be really good for the community,” Farooqi said.

Congressman Bishop did not divulge the exact location for the new clinic, but said it’s a lot closer to becoming a reality.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’re excited. We’re anticipating it, but we’ve been anticipating for a long time. So as soon as it gets here and we actually see the ribbon being cut and the veterans being served, we’ll be happy,” Congressman Bishop said.

The proposal for a new clinic was made in 2012. Congressman Bishop says we’re not there yet, but we’re almost there.

Congressman Bishop says the letter states the new clinic could open in the Summer of 2022.