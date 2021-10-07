Connally High School student dies from COVID-19

Connally ISD announced Thursday morning that a high school student has died from COVID-19.

The district says George Moralaz passed away Wednesday night after battling the coronavirus for over a month. He was in the 10th grade.

George is the son of Connally Junior High School staff member Sabrina Moralez and has siblings who also attend the high school.

George was a member of the Air Force JROTC and also served as a manager for the football program.

Connally ISD says additional counselors will be on the campus today to help students and faculty cope with this tragic news. The district is asking parents to notify the campus counselor or principal if they think their child will need additional counseling.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time; however, information will be shared at the request of the family’s wishes.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Connally High School commons area for staff, students, parents, and the community.

FOX 44 sends our condolences to the family of George Moralez and Connally ISD.