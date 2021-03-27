 

Construction begins on new downtown Columbus mixed-use development, Highside Market

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Bricks are flying along 13th Street as construction begins on a new downtown mixed-use development. 

Contractors began punching a hole in the old bank building at the corner of 13th and Second Avenue this week. 

They are making way for Highside Market, a mixed-use development on two acres. It is being developed by the Cotton Companies. 

President Chris Woodruff says this will be a lifestyle development with restaurants, retail and park space. Woodruff has begun leasing space. 

“The vision for this building, the 201 building is to create a whole new look, to bring a modern look to this site, to bring something that city can be proud of, and bring something that the tenants will be excited to be in,” said Chris Woodruff, president of The Cotton Companies, the developer. “So, everyone at Highside Market can enjoy what this is all about, which is community.”

The project will renovate two buildings and construct a new building along 13th Street. The first phase of it will be ready late this year. The entire project should be done early next year. 

