Construction on the historic Claflin School in Columbus wraps up

Construction on the Claflin School in Columbus is nearing completion.

The historic school will be a new and renovated home to roughly 40 families.

Two new buildings have already been designed with 18 new units and 26 being renovated.

Crews have wrapped up on the foundation and are currently working on roofing, plumbing, and electrical installation.

The project developer says it has been a long time coming with all of the delays they’ve experienced.

“We had to get some final plans approved form the National Park Service on the historic building so they cut some of that loose in May so we had a couple of delays but we are making it up,” said Mark Wright, Architect.

Wright says crews are also putting in floors and drywall in all four buildings.

The construction is scheduled to be completed sometime in December.