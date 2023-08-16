COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Construction for the U.S. 27 widening project has begun as of Aug. 15. This is the final project of the 10-year Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) program that was voted into action by River Valley citizens back in 2012.

In the next few days, drivers can expect lane closures, as well as a slight slow down due to construction. The widening will help alleviate some of the congestion on U.S. 27. The turning lane improvements will help ensure that drivers can get in and out of the side streets safely.

WRBL spoke with William Eastin, the Coordinator for Transportation Investment Act Office for the Department of Transportation about improvements that will be made.

“It will continue the four-lane widening from the current four lane section in Muscogee County. It’ll take those four lanes all the way up to East Banneker Road. After East Banneker Road, there will be turn lane improvements at some of the intersections. And then there will be a new roundabout at the intersection of 27 and state Route 3015 in Cataula,” stated Eastin.

The construction is estimated to be done around mid-2026 but could be extended. Drivers are advised to slow down and remain vigilant in construction zones.