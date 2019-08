COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Before you leave home this morning, we have a traffic alert you need to know about!

If your commute takes you on Techwood Drive between Meadowview Drive and Country Club Road, be prepared to slow down.

Starting today, Columbus Water Works says crews will start replacing a defective water line in the area.

That means the eastbound lane of Techwood Drive will be closed and the westbound lane will remain open.

The work is expected to run from this morning to mid-October.