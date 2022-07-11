OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One of two construction workers injured after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has died.

“Opelika Traffic Homicide Detectives were notified the 63-year-old victim took a turn for the worse and has died. No additional information is available at this time,” said OPD Spokesperson Allison Duke.

The incident happened Monday afternoon just passed Southview Primary School. The injured workers were both talking and alert at the scene. One later died at the hospital. The severity of the other worker’s injuries is unknown

The vehicle involved remained on the scene. The crash is under investigation.

