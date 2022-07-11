OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders on scene confirm several construction workers are injured after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika.

Credit: A. Gatlin

Opelika police confirm two individuals were struck by a vehicle in the construction zone on Marvyn. They are alert and talking but as a precaution Life Flight is on scene to transport. Vehicle remained on scene.

The incident happened Monday afternoon just passed Southview Primary School. Opelika Police and Fire remain on the scene. We are told a Life Flight helicopter ambulance is on the way to the scene to fly the injured to trauma centers.

