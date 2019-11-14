10 million sign-up for Disney Plus

NEW YORK (AP) – Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate.
Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial.
Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.
Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.