10 million sign-up for Disney Plus

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Disney Plus launches its streaming service. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial.

Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.