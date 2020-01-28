As tax season approaches, here are some tips to get ready

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the tax season approaches, many people start to think about tax returns and prepare to file their taxes.

Local tax preparer Lagenia Thomas had these tips for the upcoming tax season and how to get ready:

Gather your financial documents, like your W-2, or your 1099-Miscellaneous, among others.

Keep an eye on W-4 personal exemptions, which have changed this tax season.

According to the IRS:

Allowances are no longer used for the redesigned Form W-4. This change is meant to increase transparency, simplicity, and accuracy of the form. In the past, the value of a withholding allowance was tied to the amount of the personal exemption. Due to changes in law, currently you cannot claim personal exemptions or dependency exemptions. From IRS.gov

While some people file their own taxes, there are benefits to having a professional filer, especially if you aren’t updated on recent changes to tax law. \

Local tax preparers are always up to date on those changes and can help if you’re having trouble getting ready to file.