Avoiding fireworks injuries on July 4

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – Whether you’re hitting the highway or staying home, for many of you, fireworks will be a part of your Independence Day celebrations.

But if you’re doing a show at your home instead of watching one run by the professionals, we want you to make sure you are keeping yourself and your kids safe.

July 4th is supposed to be a holiday filled with family fun, and the last place you want to spend it, is in your local Emergency Room.

“Every year there’s 10,000 injuries from fireworks. Over half those injuries are kids, and about two-thirds of those injuries happen at the 4th of July. Here we see 2 or 3 kids every year with firework injuries,” said Dr. Charles Hartin, Chief of Pediatric Surgery.

And they’re usually very young.

“Children under 4 are most commonly injured,” Dr. Hartin said.



Dr. Hartin says some parents think sparklers are a “safe” firework for children, but the name says it all. They, too, are “fire”works.



“Sparklers burn at between two and three-thousand-degrees, and kids forget that the metal stays hot even after the fire goes out,” said Dr. Hartin.



Health experts say most firework-related injuries do occur around the 4th of July. Boys are two times more likely than girls to be injured by fireworks and children younger than 15 account for 1 out of 4 firework-related injuries.

Experts say *no fireworks are safe for children to handle. Even after they’re fired, pieces might still be ignited and can explode at any time. They suggest teaching your children about the dangers of fireworks when they’re young.