Big announcement expected at GM Wentzville plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The president of General Motors is expected to visit Missouri for what officials are calling a major announcement at the company’s plant in Wentzville.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt among others are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss tomorrow at the plant that produces trucks and vans.

The announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a 40-day strike with an agreement that included a GM commitment to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at the Wentzville plant.