Boeing pushing to convince industry officials that 737 Max will be safe.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DALLAS (AP) – Boeing is pushing forward with a campaign to convince industry officials that the 737 Max will be safe.

The company invited union officials and other insiders to Seattle for meetings, factory tours and flight-simulator rides.

Boeing hopes flight attendants and pilots will help it convince travelers that the plane will be safe after changes have been made to a flight-control system implicated in two deadly crashes.

Boeing still needs a certification flight with the FAA and approval for updated pilot-training material.

