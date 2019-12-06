Boeing pushing to convince industry officials that 737 Max will be safe.

DALLAS (AP) – Boeing is pushing forward with a campaign to convince industry officials that the 737 Max will be safe.

The company invited union officials and other insiders to Seattle for meetings, factory tours and flight-simulator rides.

Boeing hopes flight attendants and pilots will help it convince travelers that the plane will be safe after changes have been made to a flight-control system implicated in two deadly crashes.

Boeing still needs a certification flight with the FAA and approval for updated pilot-training material.