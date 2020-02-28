Dow sank nearly 1,200 points Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) – The Dow sank nearly 1,200 points on Wall Street today, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safe places to park money, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low.

More companies including Microsoft are warning their results will be hurt.

The S&P is headed for its worst week since October 2008, losing 137 points, or 4.4%, to settle at 2,978.

The Dow dove 1,190 points, or 4.4%, to 25,766. The Nasdaq fell 414 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.