Dunkin’ to offer new Matcha Lattes by the end of February

Matcha Lattes are coming to participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide, by the end of February.

Matcha is different compared to traditional green tea. Traditional green tea is made by steeping or brewing green tea leaves, while matcha is a finely ground powder made from young green tea leaves.

The new Matcha Lattes are made with high-quality green tea powder, sourced from the Nishio region of Aichi, Japan. The Nishio region has been the main source of matcha in the world for the last 800 years.

Due to its growing process, the tea leaves have high chlorophyll levels, giving it its distinctive green color. Dunkin’ says the drink’s rich color and flavor is a perfect match for the iconic brightness and energy it’s customers have come to expect.

The new Matcha Lattes can be ordered hot, iced or frozen.

“Whether you’re an avid Matcha Latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes,” according to Paul Racicot, Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands.

The new Matcha products will be in stores Feb. 26.