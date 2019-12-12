Federal Reserve to leave interest rates alone

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates alone follows three rate cuts this year.

It reflects the Fed’s view that the U.S. economy has so far withstood the U.S.-China trade war and a global slump and remains generally healthy.

The Fed’s benchmark rate influences many consumer and business loans. It will remain in a low range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

The Fed’s latest policy statement drops a phrase it had previously used that referred to “uncertainties” surrounding the economic outlook.

That suggests that the Fed may be less worried about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war or overseas developments.