Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot to merge into world’s fourth-largest automaker

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot plan to merge into the world’s fourth-largest automaker, a giant that could produce a wider variety of cleaner vehicles at a faster pace, including more powered by electricity.

The boards of the two companies signed the deal Wednesday to achieve what neither was good at alone: conquering the challenges of stricter emission rules and navigating the transition to battery-powered and autonomous vehicles.

The new company does not yet have a name. It will be led by Peugeot’s cost-cutting CEO Carlos Tavares.