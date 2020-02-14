Honda Odyssey recall due to fire risk

Honda is recalling their Odyssey Minivans from 2018 to their current model years due to risk of fire. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this recall affects over 240,000 vehicles in the United States.
The potential risk if the wires in the third-row seats are pinched which could potentially lead to a fire.
According to Honda, three fires have been reported but there have been no injuries. This issue could be fixed by using protective tape if the wires are undamaged. However, if they are damaged the dealership will replace them.