Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard

(WAVY) — Three separate Infantino front-facing baby carriers have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier, Flip Front2back Carrier, and the Up Close Newborn Carrier have all been recalled because the buckles on the carriers can break. This poses a falling hazard to the infant.

There have not been any injuries reported because of this problem, but the CPSC advises that consumers should immediately stop using the product and get in contact with Infantino for a free replacement carrier.

The carriers were sold at Target, Amazon, and other nationwide stores. They were sold in November and December 2019.

