J.C. Penney Co. expects sales to be down

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2005 file photo, customers walk out of a J.C. Penny department store in Dallas. J.C. Penney said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability […]

NEW YORK (AP) – J.C. Penney Co. dumped more bad news on investors today, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be down more than Wall Street expected.

The disappointing sales outlook came as the struggling department store chain delivered fourth-quarter profits that beat estimates.

But J.C. Penney is still trying claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands with hopes of attracting younger shoppers.