Kirkland’s announces recall: Dresser with tip-over hazard

(WKBN) – About 3,000 dressers are being recalled from a home decor store.

Kirkland’s announced the recall Wednesday. The company says the furniture may tip over or cause entrapment.

This recall involves two chests of drawers.

One is mirrored with five drawers and has a black wash finish. It measures 35 inches tall and weighs about 47 pounds. The chest SKU number is 177373.

The SKU number can be found on the Kirkland’s price label that is attached to the back of the furniture hangtag.

The Camille chest has six-drawers and a cream distressed finish. The chest measures 36 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. The chest SKU number is 145191.

They were sold between January 2016 and May 2019 for about $200 online and in stores nationwide.

Customers who bought this furniture should stop using it and place them in a room away from children. They can be returned to a Kirkland’s store for a full refund.

Kirkland’s can also send a free tip-over restraint kit and schedule a free in-home installation of the kit.

For more information on the recall or to contact the company, go to their website.