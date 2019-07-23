Krispy Kreme’s sugary approach proving profitable
Donut chain Krispy Kreme is launching new menu items that are sure to make your dentist cringe.
The restaurant is doubling down on sugar with additions like donut-infused ice cream, milkshakes and new toppings and glazes for its already ultra-sweet donuts.
One new item combines several of these ingredients in what Krispy Kreme is calling “scoop sandwiches.”
That’s a layer of ice cream with donuts in it served between a sliced donut that can be topped with vanilla or chocolate.
The chain plans to remodel its 350 U.S. stores and open 45 new ones within a year.
A global expansion is expected to see 450 new Krispy Kremes open around the world by the end of 2022.
Krispy Kreme is owned by Luxembourg-based private firm JAB Holdings which also owns Panera Bread and Einstein’s Bagels.