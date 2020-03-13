Lawmakers putting heat on Wells Fargo CEO to make sure bank operates by the book

A year-long congressional staff investigation found that Wells Fargo continues to commit abuses that impact customers. Now, lawmakers are putting the heat on Wells Fargo’s CEO.

Lawmakers want to know exactly what Wells Fargo’s newest CEO is doing to fix abuses that Congresswoman Maxine Waters says are still happening.

“There are currently dozens of consumer abuses that each affect more than 50,000 customers or accounts. Or require more than 10 million in remediation,” said Waters, (D) California.

Wells Fargo already agreed to billions of dollars’ worth of settlements for violations that included opening accounts in customers’ names without their consent and recommending risky investments to senior citizens.

Wells Fargo is under five different consent decrees from government agencies, requiring a number of steps to correct its wrongdoing.

But Congresswoman Katie Porter says the company is not doing enough to repay consumers for example for gap insurance they no longer needed.

“This is how much you owe, 600-million, this is how much you’ve returned. Zero,” said Porter (D) California.

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf says his number one goal making the bank more transparent and accountable.

“I’m confident we can do what is necessary to move this company in a significantly improved direction,” Scharf said.

Still Democrats wonder if Wells Fargo is simply too big and are exploring whether the bank should be broken up.

But Scharf and committee Republicans said the bank’s previous culture and not its size that caused the problems.