McDonald’s unveils a $100,000 Golden Shamrock Shake to celebrate 50th anniversary

(WRBL) – To honor the 50th anniversary of the shamrock shake, McDonald has unveiled the 18K Gold Shamrock Shake for a nationwide and limited-time return.

In addition to adding a new special, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, fans of the classic shake will be able to win a Golden Shamrock Shake with 18-karat gold and real diamonds through an online auction.

Starting bids for the auction start as low as $1, and all proceeds from the contest benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities, to honor the start of the charity and its origins with the Shamrock Shake in 1974.

To enter the contest, fans can place their bids online at a special eBay for Charity page.

Additionally, customers at McDonald’s locations can enter to win by buying a Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry from Feb. 25 to March 6.

Here are the details for this year’s online Golden Shamrock Shake Auction:

Condition: New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50 th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake

“Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake,” said McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications, Dave Tovar.

For more information about the Golden Shake Sweepstakes, head to the shake’s special site online.