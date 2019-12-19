New York Life buying Cigna

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Life is spending more than $6 billion in cash to buy the group life and disability coverage business of the insurer Cigna.

The life insurer said today that the deal will add millions of customers to its business.

It also gives Cigna cash to buy back stock and pare its debt. New York Life has been operating for more than 174 years and is among the nation’s oldest life insurers.

The company is owned by policy holders and does not trade publicly.

The deal is expected to close in next year’s third quarter.