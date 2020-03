In this photo opportunity during a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, a man watches the damaged in the Aramco’s Khurais oil field, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after it was hit during Sept. 14 attack. Saudi officials brought journalists Friday to see the damage done in an attack the U.S. alleges Iran carried out. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

NEW YORK (AP) – The price of oil plunged nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia indicated it would ramp up production after Russia rejected production cutbacks in response to falling demand.

Benchmark U.S. crude tumbled $10.15, or 24.6%, to settle at $31.13 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, dropped $10.91, or 24.1%, to $34.36.

Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline fell 25 cents, or 18.1%, to $1.14 a gallon.