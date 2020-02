FILE – This March 27, 2008 file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. According to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, the Department of Defense is struggling to change how it handles the abuse of military kids, including cases involving sexual assault by other children. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon is adopting new ethical principles as it prepares to accelerate its use of artificial intelligence technology on the battlefield.

The new principles call for people to “exercise appropriate levels of judgment and care” when deploying and using AI systems, such as those that scan aerial imagery to look for targets.

But the principles fall short of stronger restrictions favored by arms control advocates