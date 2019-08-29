Recall: Glass cooktops with touch controls can turn on by themselves

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WHTM) – Whirlpool is recalling more than 26,000 cooktops because the surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.

The Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir-brand glass cooktops with touch controls were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy, and other home improvement and appliance stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019.

Whirlpool has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

The recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019.

(WHTM, Nexstar Media Group)

KitchenAid

— Radiant model numbers begin with KCES950HSS, KCES950HBL, KCES956HSS, or KCES956HBL.

Whirlpool

— Radiant model numbers begin with WCE97US0HS, WCE97US0HB, WCE97US6HS, or WCE97US6HB.

JennAir

— Radiant model numbers begin with JEC4430HS, JEC4430HB, JEC4536HS, JEC4536HB, or JEC4424HB.

— Downdraft radiant model numbers begin with JED4430GB, JED4536GB, JED4430GS, or JED4536GS.

The model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop.

The safety commission said people should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.