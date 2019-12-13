S&P and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) – The S&P and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Wall Street as optimism rose that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a deal to end their costly trade war.

Financial, technology and health care stocks powered the rally, giving the S&P its second straight gain.

Investors shifted money away from safe-play investments and are hoping that there will be enough progress on trade to avoid new tariffs kicking in over the weekend.

The S&P climbed 26.94 points, or 0.9%, to 3,168.57. The Dow rose 220.75, or 0.8%, to 28,132.05.

The Nasdaq gained 63.27 points, or 0.7%, to 8,717.32.