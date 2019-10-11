Stocks close broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) –Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as traders turn hopeful that meetings in Washington will yield progress on the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute.

Markets were encouraged Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would meet with China’s lead negotiator on Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared after naming a new CEO, and PG&E plunged after a bankruptcy judge allowed creditors to have input into the restructuring of the troubled utility.

The S&P rose 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,938. The Dow climbed 150 points, or 0.6%, to 26,496. The Nasdaq added 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,950.