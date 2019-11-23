Stocks close higher on Wall Street after three days of losses

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after three days of losses as a week of worry about trade talks between the U.S. and China winds down.

The modest gains weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P, its first after six weeks of gains.

Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the gainers, outweighing losses in technology and real estate. The S&P rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,110.

The Dow rose 109 points, or 0.4%, to 27,875. The Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,519.