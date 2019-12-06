Stocks close out a wobbly day slightly higher on Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed out a wobbly day slightly higher on Wall Street as traders wait for more news on trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Gains for technology companies and banks outweighed losses in energy and other sectors.

The sideways trading came as investors looked ahead to a key government report on jobs tomorrow.

The S&P is on track for a losing week, but it’s still up 24% for the year, it rose 4.67 points today, or 0.2%, to 3,117.43.

The Dow gained 28.01 points, or 0.1%, to 27,677.79. The Nasdaq added 4.03 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,570.70.