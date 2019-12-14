Stocks close with tiny gains Friday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed with tiny gains on Wall Street as investors weigh the news that the US and China have reached an initial deal in their long-running trade war.

The agreement means the US won’t impose new tariffs on Chinese goods that had been set to kick in this weekend.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the gainers.

The S&P rose a fraction of a point to 3,168.

The Dow edged up 3 points to 28,135. The Nasdaq added 17 points, or 0.2%, to 8,734. Bond price rose, sending yields lower.