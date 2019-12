NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled that it expects to leave them alone in 2020.

Technology and industrial stocks led the gains.

The S&P index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,141. The Dow rose 29 points, or 0.1%, to 27,911.

The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.4%, to 8,654.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.