NEW YORK (AP)–Stocks eked out tiny gains on Wall Street today following a wobbly day of trading as investors reviewed another set of mixed company earnings.

Some of the companies’ earnings topped Wall Street’s expectations. Others put traders in a selling mood after warning that the slowing global economy and trade tensions are hitting their profits.

Traders are trying to gauge how much the U.S. trade war with China and a slowdown in global economic growth is hurting Corporate America.