Stocks move broadly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street, marking more record highs on a holiday-shortened week.

Optimism on trade talks between the U.S. and China as well as encouraging reports on the economy kept the market chugging higher today.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending posted some of the biggest gains.

Deere slumped after issuing a weak forecast.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. They’ll be open for a half day on Friday.

The S&P rose 13.11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,153.63. The benchmark index is on a four-day winning streak.

The Dow gained 42.32 points, or 0.2%, to 28,164. The Nasdaq climbed 57.24 points, or 0.7%, to 8,705.18.

The Russell 2000 added 9.87 points, or 0.6%, to 1,634.10.

The November gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,453.40 an ounce — down $6.90.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $16.91 an ounce — down 13 cents.

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 30 cents — closing at $58.11 a barrel.