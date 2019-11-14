Stocks struggled to a mixed finish Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street but with enough lift to set more record highs for the S&P and the Dow.

Major indexes had been higher at midday but took a stumble in the early afternoon following a report that trade talks with China had hit a snag. Banks and industrial stocks did the worst.

Safe-play sectors like utilities and makers of consumer products rose. The S&P rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,094.

The Dow rose 92 points, or 0.3%, to 27,783. The Nasdaq down 3 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,482.