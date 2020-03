NEW YORK (AP) – The coronavirus outbreak hit the stock market hard Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8 percent, losing 2013 points to close below 24,000.

The S&P 500 dropped 225 points or 7.6 percent, while Nasdaq shed 625, or 7.3 percent.

U.S. stocks are now down 19% from the peak they reached last month.

The drop on Wall Street was so sharp it triggered the first automatic halt in trading in more than two decades.