Tips for successfully converting your home into an office

(CNN)- Millions of Americans are now adjusting to work from home, but there are ways to make this transition easier.

For many, it’s a new frontier: condensing your office into your home.

If you’re struggling to make it work, technology is here to help.

The first rule of “Work at Home Club,” *do* talk about it.

There are a number of web-conferencing apps that will allow you to stay in touch with co-workers. Many are easy and free to setup.

Consumer Reports suggests Google Hangouts, Zoom Basic, Skype for Business Basic and Cisco WebEx Personal.

If work from home is painfully slow, you may want to look into a new router to speed things up a bit.

While you may be used to the sounds of your office, you may not be able to deal with your children or your pets being loud. Noise cancelling headphones can help that.

And if you’re having trouble concentrating, there’s an app for that: anti-distraction apps to be precise or simply put your phone on airplane mode to help you resist playing on it.

If you can’t do a web conference, Consumer Reports says chat apps can help you stay in touch with co-workers.