Nearly 500 lbs. of ‘Simply Smart Organics’ chicken products recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON, DC. (WBTW) – Purdue Foods is recalling nearly 500 pounds of chicken products.
According to the USDA’s website, 495 pounds of “ready-to-eat chicken products” are being recalled “misbranding and undeclared allergens.”
” The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019,” USDA’s website says. Products subject to the recall include:
- 22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive).
“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the package label. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” the USDA also says. “The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”
