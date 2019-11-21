Over 97,000 pounds of salad product recalled for possible E.coli contamination

(WIAT) — The USDA has released a recall, classified as a”high health risk” for Missa Bay LLC salad products. The products can be found in Walmart, Aldis, Dominos and other locations.

According to the USDA, The establishment, based in Swedesboro, N.J. is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7.

The salad product items were produced from Oct. 14, 2019, through Oct. 16, 2019.

Discovery

In a foodborne illness outbreak investigation, the Maryland Department of Health obtained an unopened package of Rady Pac Bistro Chicken Raised without Antibiotic Caesar Salad with Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) EST number 18502B on the label. The state then collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E.coli O157:H7.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

How to identify the recalled item:

You can view the list of the affected items in this spreadsheet.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Where was it shipped?

These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Next Steps

The USDA states in the release that FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.

Symptoms of E.coli O157:H7

According to the USDA, people infected with STEC O157:H7 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.

Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample.

Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment, antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended, according to the USDA.

The USDA state that most people recover within a week, but rarely some develop a more severe infection.

For more information on the recall, click here.

