Thousands of ceiling fans recalled over injury risk from flying blades

A manufacturer is recalling thousands of ceiling fans after blades have come off and injured people.

Consumers have filed 210 complaints about the Harbor Breeze ceiling fans sold by Lowes between May 2014 and January 2016. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a total of 10 people have been injured when blades on the Santa Ana fans have flown off and hit people.

The Commission website says, “the fan’s blade holders can break allowing the blade to be ejected from the fan, posing an injury hazard to consumers.”

The Commission says people with the fans should stop using them immediately and contact the fan’s manufacturer, Fanim Industries.

The recall affects 70,000 ceiling fans.