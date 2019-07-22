Consumer Headlines: Monday, July 22, 2019

(CNN) In Consumer headlines, not everyone is thrilled at the dollar stores popping up in rural America. Opponents say they drive mom-and-pop stores out of business and keep away larger grocery chains that could offer poorer communities fresher food options.

Also, Equifax learned just how much it will have to pay for the largest data breach in history: $700 million!

Plus, Texas signs the “Chick-Fil-A Bill” into law. Governor Greg Abbott says he hopes to protect the rights of private business owners not to be targeted for their beliefs.