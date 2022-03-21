(WRBL) – We’re keeping an Eye on Consumer News for you.

Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer is being recalled. The FDA says the 3 and 10 ounce bottles may contain a harmful bacteria that can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems. The products were manufactured in early October. The affected products have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “ZU.”

The manufacturer of Airborne gummies is recalling nearly 4-million bottles of the supplements, after reports of people being injured while opening the bottles for the first time. The company says pressure build-up could cause the cap and seal to pop off with force. More than a dozen minor injuries have been reported.

Get ready to pay more for your grocery delivery. Instacart says it is adding a new surcharge to all customer orders.. thanks to the spike in gas prices. The fee will tack on an extra 40 cents to people’s bills. The company says the extra charge is temporary, and all of it will go directly to the delivery person.

Missing work in the name of March Madness. According to a new one-poll survey, more than one-third of Americans plan to play hooky to watch a March Madness game, whether it’s calling out sick or offering no excuse whatsoever. For those who, do manage to clock in, more than 4 in 10 said they will watch some of the games at work.