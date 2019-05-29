Children's sleep sacks recalled due to burn risk
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Gildan Activewear is recalling about 10,600 of its Children's sleep sacks because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves an American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children's 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks. They were sold in size 6-12 months and in the following colors: Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white. American Apparel and Baby Rib Collection are printed on a neck label. Made in Honduras and the size are printed on another neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleep sacks away from children, stop using them and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The sleep sacks were sold online at www.americanapparel.com from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15 and $20.
American Apparel can be reached toll-free at 833-222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@americanapparel.com with Product Recall as the email subject, or online at www.americanapparel.com.
