Christmas 2018 proved record-breaking for Amazon

Posted: Dec 26, 2018 01:06 PM EST

CNN - Santa was good to amazon this year.

The e-commerce giant wrote in a Wednesday press release that it had a record-breaking holiday season.

According to the release, customers ordered more items worldwide than in any previous year.

The release also detailed some of this season's most popular items.

They included the Echo Dot, the Glam Glitter series doll, and Bose quiet-comfort wireless headphones, just to name a few.

Amazon also said prime memberships saw continued growth this year.

